Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 1,042 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $46,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 499,668.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,731,000 after buying an additional 4,771,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 216.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,206,178,000 after acquiring an additional 935,848 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 154,255.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 666,383 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $682,468,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,834,797,000 after purchasing an additional 615,797 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total transaction of $481,635.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,200.58. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,654.28. The trade was a 44.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $843.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $979.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $984.61. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company has a market capitalization of $173.78 billion, a PE ratio of 123.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, March 7th. KeyCorp lowered shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,100.31.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

