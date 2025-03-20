Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 2,529 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $32,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 747.1% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $286,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,996,000.59. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $61,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,584.31. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,379,785 shares of company stock worth $281,528,938 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of PLTR opened at $86.10 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $125.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.45.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

