Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 9,606 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,693 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,606 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.16% of Cheniere Energy worth $75,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 22,562 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 31,772 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,658,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In related news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,448,852.34. This represents a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE LNG opened at $227.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.88 and a 12 month high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.79.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

