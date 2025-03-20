Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG) Insider Purchases A$54,000.00 in Stock

Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG – Get Free Report) insider Ryan O’Hare bought 1,000,000 shares of Comms Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,000.00 ($34,394.90).

Ryan O’Hare also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Comms Group alerts:

On Monday, January 13th, Ryan O’Hare acquired 200,000 shares of Comms Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,000.00 ($10,191.08).

Comms Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 million, a P/E ratio of -283.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.49.

Comms Group Dividend Announcement

About Comms Group

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.001 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%.

(Get Free Report)

Comms Group Limited provides telecommunications and Information Technology (IT) services in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and internationally. It offers IT managed, cloud hosting, cloud communications, and unified communications services. The company was formerly known as CommsChoice Group Limited and changed its name to Comms Group Limited in November 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comms Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comms Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.