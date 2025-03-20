Compass Ion Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 19,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 11,021 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,892.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after buying an additional 55,533 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 496,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,992 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $119.30 on Thursday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $97.64 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.89. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.