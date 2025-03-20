Compass Ion Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 19,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 11,021 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,892.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after buying an additional 55,533 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 496,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,992 shares during the period.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $119.30 on Thursday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $97.64 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.89. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.95.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.
