Compass Ion Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lowered its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAM. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 235,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $204,169,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $49.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.15. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $62.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 81.16% and a net margin of 54.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.58%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

