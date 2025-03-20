Compass (NYSE:COMP) Stock Price Up 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.34 and last traded at $9.28. Approximately 1,536,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 4,746,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COMP shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Compass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Compass from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Compass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Compass from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Compass in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.61.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 2.88.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 49,316 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $291,457.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,950,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,438,542.44. The trade was a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Wahlers sold 250,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $2,317,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 329,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,051,563.49. This trade represents a 43.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,926,971 shares of company stock worth $40,172,099. Company insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

