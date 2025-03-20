Computacenter (LON:CCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 161.50 ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Computacenter had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 2.64%.

Computacenter Price Performance

Shares of Computacenter stock opened at GBX 2,634.22 ($34.27) on Thursday. Computacenter has a one year low of GBX 2,020 ($26.28) and a one year high of GBX 3,004 ($39.08). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,220.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,286.78. The stock has a market cap of £2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Computacenter Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a GBX 474 ($6.17) dividend. This is a boost from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $23.30. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.23) price target on shares of Computacenter in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,425 ($31.55) target price on shares of Computacenter in a report on Tuesday.

Computacenter Company Profile

Computacenter is a leading independent technology and services provider, trusted by large corporate and public sector organisations.

We are a responsible business that believes in winning together for our people and our planet. We help our customers to Source, Transform and Manage their technology infrastructure to deliver digital transformation, enabling people and their business.

