Computacenter (LON:CCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 161.50 ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Computacenter had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 2.64%.
Computacenter Price Performance
Shares of Computacenter stock opened at GBX 2,634.22 ($34.27) on Thursday. Computacenter has a one year low of GBX 2,020 ($26.28) and a one year high of GBX 3,004 ($39.08). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,220.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,286.78. The stock has a market cap of £2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Computacenter Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a GBX 474 ($6.17) dividend. This is a boost from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $23.30. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.51%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Computacenter
Computacenter Company Profile
Computacenter is a leading independent technology and services provider, trusted by large corporate and public sector organisations.
We are a responsible business that believes in winning together for our people and our planet. We help our customers to Source, Transform and Manage their technology infrastructure to deliver digital transformation, enabling people and their business.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Computacenter
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Semtech Rallies on Earnings Beat—Is There More Upside?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- General Mills High-Yield Value: A Good Buy for Risk-Off Investors
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Why Archer Aviation Stock Could Soar After Palantir Partnership
Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.