Condor Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management owned approximately 0.68% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 70.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at $226,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment Price Performance

Shares of SCM opened at $14.23 on Thursday. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $391.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 45.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 10.88%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCM

Stellus Capital Investment Profile

(Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.