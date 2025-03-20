Condor Capital Management Buys 79,812 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Condor Capital Management increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 295.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,812 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% during the third quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

SCHG opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.20. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.