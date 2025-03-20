Condor Capital Management Has $10.80 Million Stock Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the period. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF accounts for 1.0% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Condor Capital Management owned about 0.60% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $10,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 738,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after acquiring an additional 58,129 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 468.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 364,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,809,000 after buying an additional 300,489 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 335,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after buying an additional 23,412 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 333,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $45.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.30. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $47.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

