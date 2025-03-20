Condor Capital Management Has $26.23 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 2.3% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $26,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,367,267,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,227.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 656,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,814,000 after acquiring an additional 655,457 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,975.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,076,000 after buying an additional 532,085 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 503,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,243,000 after buying an additional 341,413 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,072.5% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 295,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,683,000 after buying an additional 270,335 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF opened at $369.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $315.24 and a 52-week high of $419.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $398.33 and its 200-day moving average is $391.61.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

