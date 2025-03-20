Condor Capital Management Lowers Holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Condor Capital Management decreased its position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,363 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management owned 0.53% of SLR Investment worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 0.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,044,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,874,000 after purchasing an additional 44,861 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth $4,565,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth $3,895,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 15,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment stock opened at $17.07 on Thursday. SLR Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $931.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.13.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a net margin of 40.89% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.08 million. Research analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.71%.

SLRC has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point upped their target price on SLR Investment from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on SLR Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.85.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

