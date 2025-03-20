Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 109,814 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) by 163.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,814 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.60% of eHealth worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 86.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 212,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 98,793 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in eHealth by 104.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 24,224 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 443,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 99,618 shares during the period. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eHealth Stock Performance

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $315.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.47 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EHTH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

