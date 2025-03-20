Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) by 176.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,952 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of NET Power worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NET Power by 21.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 115,189 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NET Power by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 387,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NET Power by 11.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 38,910 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of NET Power by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 341,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NET Power by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 30,960 shares during the period. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NPWR opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.67. NET Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $14.28.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NPWR. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NET Power from $11.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup raised shares of NET Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

