Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LTH. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 268.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LTH. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Life Time Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

LTH opened at $30.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.93. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.90.

In other Life Time Group news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 1,741 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $51,568.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,212.82. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,650. This represents a 11.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,082,147 shares of company stock valued at $152,891,556 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

