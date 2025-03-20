Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 35,082 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,082 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 217.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of EPC opened at $30.09 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

