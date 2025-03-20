Contrasting Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) and Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) and Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stoneridge and Atmus Filtration Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoneridge $908.30 million 0.16 -$5.18 million ($0.60) -8.60 Atmus Filtration Technologies $1.67 billion 1.92 $185.60 million $2.21 17.54

Atmus Filtration Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Stoneridge. Stoneridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atmus Filtration Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoneridge -0.81% -0.42% -0.17% Atmus Filtration Technologies 11.12% 120.81% 17.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Stoneridge and Atmus Filtration Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Stoneridge and Atmus Filtration Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stoneridge 0 0 2 0 3.00 Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80

Stoneridge currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 210.14%. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a consensus target price of $42.40, indicating a potential upside of 9.37%. Given Stoneridge’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Stoneridge is more favorable than Atmus Filtration Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Stoneridge has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atmus Filtration Technologies has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.1% of Stoneridge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Stoneridge shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atmus Filtration Technologies beats Stoneridge on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stoneridge

(Get Free Report)

Stoneridge, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil. The Control Devices segment offers actuators, sensors, switches, actuators, and connectors that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle. The Electronics segment designs and manufactures driver information systems, vision and safety systems, connectivity and compliance products, and electronic control units. Its products collect, store, and display vehicle information, such as speed, pressure, maintenance data, trip information, operator performance, temperature, distance traveled, and driver messages related to vehicle performance. This segment also offers electronic control units that regulate, coordinate, monitor, and direct the operation of the electrical system within a vehicle. The Stoneridge Brazil segment designs, manufactures, and sells vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services; vehicle security alarms and convenience accessories, including parking sensors and rearview cameras; in-vehicle audio and infotainment devices; and driver information systems and telematics solutions. The company provides its products and systems to various original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 customers, as well as aftermarket distributors. Stoneridge, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. Its products are used in on-highway commercial vehicles and off-highway agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.