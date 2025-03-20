Corient Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,121 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $15,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $121.81 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $109.12 and a one year high of $136.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

