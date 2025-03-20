Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $10.60 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,464,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,627,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth about $697,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 732,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,018,000 after buying an additional 52,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on URI. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target (down from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.00.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock opened at $627.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $585.27 and a 12 month high of $896.98. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $698.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $758.05.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.48%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,128. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

