Corient Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,130 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $11,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in eBay by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,417 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,651 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $67,072.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,644.40. This trade represents a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $350,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,248 shares in the company, valued at $33,825,430.24. This represents a 1.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,283 shares of company stock valued at $796,241. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $67.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.58. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $71.61.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.