Corient Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,041 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $10,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 23,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FBND stock opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.69. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.26. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $47.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

