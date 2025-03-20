Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,988 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $12,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $150.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.73 and a fifty-two week high of $169.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.69.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

