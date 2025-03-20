Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 40,054 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,054 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $66.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.09 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.95.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

