Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,349 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGN. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $672.36 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $642.00 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $691.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $822.93.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $973.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.