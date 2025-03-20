Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 45,647 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,647 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $11,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,313.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,971,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,331 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $96,798,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,712,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,371 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,732.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,748,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9,062.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,445,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,688 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $37.77 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.98.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

