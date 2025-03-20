Cormark Issues Negative Forecast for Aris Mining Earnings

Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Aris Mining in a research note issued on Monday, March 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Cormark also issued estimates for Aris Mining’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS.
Aris Mining Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Aris Mining
In other Aris Mining news, Director Douglas John Bowlby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total transaction of C$104,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Richard Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total transaction of C$222,800.00. Insiders have sold 78,882 shares of company stock valued at $427,641 over the last quarter.
Aris Mining Company Profile
