Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Position Lessened by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,447,663 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.14% of Corteva worth $53,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 98,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Corteva by 234.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,692,934.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,257.78. The trade was a 70.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.79. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

