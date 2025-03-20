Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Trading 4.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $14.16. Approximately 96,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 501,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BASE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Couchbase from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.19.

The stock has a market cap of $744.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $54.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $47,947.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 325,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,407.86. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $58,334.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,320.06. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,883 shares of company stock worth $950,915. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Couchbase by 242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 53,555 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 93,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 120,975 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Finally, 272 Capital LP acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,720,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

