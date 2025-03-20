Craig Hallum Issues Positive Forecast for Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Stock Price

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ETON stock opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $387.64 million, a PE ratio of -67.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after buying an additional 119,750 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 33,275 shares during the period. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,071,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,079,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 276,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 16,664 shares during the period. 27.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

