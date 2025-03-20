Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,681,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,198 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,702,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 1,080,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,841,000 after purchasing an additional 666,785 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,024,000 after purchasing an additional 600,055 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 861,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,015,000 after purchasing an additional 418,097 shares during the period.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHI opened at $22.45 on Thursday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $23.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

