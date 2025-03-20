Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $166,000 Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Okta were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Okta by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Okta by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $114.08 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $116.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OKTA. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.29.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 233,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $19,180,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $217,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,191. The trade was a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 985,377 shares of company stock valued at $88,742,772 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

