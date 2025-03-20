Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $234,000 Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 82.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $230.32 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $145.75 and a 12-month high of $232.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Baird R W upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.86.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

