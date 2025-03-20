Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Team Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 133,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF by 1,545.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.14. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $35.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th.

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

