Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,096 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,235 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,099 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $2,241,000. Sachetta LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 6.8% during the third quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $530,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,010.46. This trade represents a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,596.63. The trade was a 61.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,968 shares of company stock worth $4,685,077 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $158.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $149.43 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.54 and a 200 day moving average of $164.15.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

