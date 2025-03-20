Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,685.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth about $70,000.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 2.3 %
NYSEARCA XAR opened at $166.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $131.78 and a 12 month high of $181.39.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
