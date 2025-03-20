Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 962 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 58,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 26,492 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF stock opened at $107.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.14. The company has a market cap of $551.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $100.88 and a 12-month high of $127.48.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GRPM was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is issued by Invesco.

