Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 295 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Rockport Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 59,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 973,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,012,000 after acquiring an additional 113,224 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 425,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 174,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $57.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.90. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

