Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Insider Brandi Kendall Buys 932 Shares of Stock

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) insider Brandi Kendall purchased 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $10,298.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,984.35. This trade represents a 4.16 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

Shares of CRGY opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Crescent Energy has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $16.94.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is presently -69.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Crescent Energy by 263.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Crescent Energy by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Williams Trading set a $16.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Crescent Energy to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRGY

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.