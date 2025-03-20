Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) Insider Buys A$118,488.56 in Stock

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Callaghan acquired 311,812 shares of Cromwell Property Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$118,488.56 ($75,470.42).

Cromwell Property Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30, a PEG ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Cromwell Property Group alerts:

Cromwell Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. Cromwell Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.27%.

Cromwell Property Group Company Profile

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) is a real estate investor and fund manager with operations on three continents and a global investor base. Cromwell is included in the S&P/ASX200. As at 30 June 2022, Cromwell had a market capitalisation of $2.0 billion, an Australian investment portfolio valued at $3.0 billion and total assets under management of $12.0 billion across Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cromwell Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cromwell Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.