CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells $1,588,500.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,588,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,669,042. The trade was a 4.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total transaction of $1,419,640.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Shawn Henry sold 5,505 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total transaction of $1,973,377.35.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $375.05 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $455.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $386.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.34. The stock has a market cap of $92.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 735.41, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.51.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

