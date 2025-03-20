Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CEO Jerrell Shelton Sells 4,620 Shares

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 4,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $29,059.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,399 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,359.71. This trade represents a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jerrell Shelton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 10th, Jerrell Shelton sold 4,173 shares of Cryoport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $20,364.24.

Cryoport Stock Down 5.3 %

CYRX opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $291.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.67. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 70.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Cryoport by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Cryoport during the third quarter worth about $82,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Cryoport in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Featured Stories

