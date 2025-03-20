CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Atlantic Private Wealth LLC

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 225.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

CSX Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.41. The company has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $38.03.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

