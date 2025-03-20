CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Announces Earnings Results

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

CVD Equipment Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CVV opened at $3.15 on Thursday. CVD Equipment has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About CVD Equipment

(Get Free Report)

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.