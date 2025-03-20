David D. Chang Sells 46,668 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) CEO David D. Chang sold 46,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $91,469.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,276,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,342,075.24. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $367.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.02. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $4.63.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 14th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.29.
Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).
