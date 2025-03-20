David D. Chang Sells 46,668 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) CEO David D. Chang sold 46,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $91,469.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,276,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,342,075.24. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $367.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.02. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $4.63.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 101.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 342,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 172,745 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 14.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,227,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 407,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 788.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 195,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 173,457 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 14th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.29.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

