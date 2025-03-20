Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX) Trading Down 10.5% – Here’s What Happened

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.03 and last traded at $25.21. Approximately 2,119,490 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 7,904,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.17.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Stock Up 14.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $940.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.52.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $14.4276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8,482.35%.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of the MicroStrategy Incorporated (NYSE: MSTR), less fees and expenses. MSTX was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

