Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $94.92 and last traded at $95.17. 1,236,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 10,077,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.66.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.24.

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. The trade was a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total value of $40,489,794.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,943,009.64. The trade was a 28.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 824,937 shares of company stock worth $100,327,453. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 505,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,253,000 after acquiring an additional 43,715 shares during the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,599,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

