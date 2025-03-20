Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 3500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Company Profile

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, distributes, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces VQA wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, D’Ont Poke the Bear, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

