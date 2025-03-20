Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Stake Raised by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 175.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 857,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546,573 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 3.2% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC owned about 0.38% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $22,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $156,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DFIC opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.88. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $28.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Articles

