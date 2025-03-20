Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Aurelius Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,128,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,105,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 31,997 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 95,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $41.52 on Thursday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $44.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average of $42.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

